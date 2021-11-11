Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 257.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,622 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 130.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 20.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Perficient stock opened at $142.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.27 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.