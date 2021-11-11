Amalgamated Bank Has $1.54 Million Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 255.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,252,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,594,000 after buying an additional 179,861 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 8.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,128,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,116,000 after buying an additional 88,208 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 16.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,127,000 after buying an additional 108,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 580,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after buying an additional 189,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,349.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMI opened at $109.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.36. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

