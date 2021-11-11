Amalgamated Bank Has $1.36 Million Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 416.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,830 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,691,000 after buying an additional 564,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 897,354 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,371,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

