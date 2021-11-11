Amalgamated Bank Acquires 21,631 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 473.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,631 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $58.98 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

