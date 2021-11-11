Amalgamated Bank Acquires 16,523 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 114.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,523 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 288,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 56,881 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 727.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 178,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,166,565 shares of company stock worth $224,992,421. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

