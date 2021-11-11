Amadeus IT Group’s (AMADY) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMADY. Erste Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $73.03 on Monday. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $58.34 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

