ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $85.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ALX Oncology traded as low as $36.73 and last traded at $39.70, with a volume of 6314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $573,674.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,682,033.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,529 shares of company stock worth $9,822,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,566,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,113,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,950,000 after acquiring an additional 114,456 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 3.05.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.