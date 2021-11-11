Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.
Shares of ALTO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,099. The stock has a market cap of $433.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. Alto Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alto Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.
Alto Ingredients Company Profile
Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.
Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.