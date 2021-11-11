Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of ALTO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,099. The stock has a market cap of $433.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. Alto Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alto Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alto Ingredients stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

