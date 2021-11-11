alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €19.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AOX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, alstria office REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.61 ($20.72).

ETR:AOX opened at €19.45 ($22.88) on Monday. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.25.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

