Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TKNO traded up $3.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.87. 237,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,435. Alpha Teknova has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 19.92 and a quick ratio of 19.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

