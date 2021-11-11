Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) Shares Sold by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 114,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 20,802 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IVAL traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $26.79. 4,270 shares of the company were exchanged. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61.

