Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AAU stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,203. The company has a market capitalization of $59.01 million, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 24.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Almaden Minerals worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

