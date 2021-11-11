Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Alkermes posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 511,844 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 487,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 336,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

ALKS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. 26,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,919. Alkermes has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94.

Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

