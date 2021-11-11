Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Alkermes stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 5,267.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 71,741 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,296,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 390,553 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 83,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,754,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,737,000 after acquiring an additional 177,736 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

