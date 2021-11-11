Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 205 to GBX 215. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alfa Financial Software traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.70), with a volume of 41979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.55).

The firm has a market cap of £655.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

