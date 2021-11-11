Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $211.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALB. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.50.

Shares of ALB opened at $265.75 on Monday. Albemarle has a one year low of $116.50 and a one year high of $282.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.61, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,341 shares of company stock worth $11,035,581. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 16.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $367,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Albemarle by 8.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Albemarle by 17.3% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 31,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

