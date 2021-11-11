Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $211.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.50.

Shares of ALB opened at $265.75 on Monday. Albemarle has a one year low of $116.50 and a one year high of $282.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.61, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,341 shares of company stock worth $11,035,581. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

