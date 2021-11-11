Alan B. Colberg Sells 13,400 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $159.67 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Assurant by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Assurant by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Assurant by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Assurant by 8.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.34.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

