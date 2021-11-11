Alan B. Colberg Sells 13,400 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $159.67 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.66.
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Assurant by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Assurant by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Assurant by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Assurant by 8.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.34.
About Assurant
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
