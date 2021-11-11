Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.47. Akamai Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,141. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,500 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,879 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $300,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,975 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

