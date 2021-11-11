Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 146,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,898. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 million, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.11. Airgain has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

