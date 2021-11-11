Aidos Kuneen 24-Hour Volume Hits $296,757.00 (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $18.14 million and $296,757.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,040.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,717.51 or 0.07253151 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.29 or 0.00407879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $675.43 or 0.01038464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00087673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.47 or 0.00409703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.91 or 0.00273540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.75 or 0.00225628 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

