Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.48. Agenus shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 14,222 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Get Agenus alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter valued at about $7,164,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter worth approximately $13,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 17.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 37.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,205 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.