Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $157.79, but opened at $150.00. Affirm shares last traded at $142.58, with a volume of 146,773 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,684,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,198,819. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFRM. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.49 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. Affirm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.