Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $210.00 at Truist

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AFRM. DA Davidson raised their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.60.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm stock opened at $133.53 on Thursday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $218,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,096 shares of company stock worth $23,198,819. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.