Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%.

Shares of AFRM stock traded up $19.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.92. 1,072,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,370,872. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $218,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,096 shares of company stock worth $23,198,819 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

