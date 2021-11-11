Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.91. 45,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.38. Affimed has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $580.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34.

AFMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Affimed stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Affimed were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

