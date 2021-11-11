Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Down to $20.13

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.13, but opened at $18.62. Aemetis shares last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 4,990 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

The company has a market cap of $594.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of -0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,450 in the last 90 days. 14.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aemetis by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

