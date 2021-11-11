Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.32.

DE stock opened at $352.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $245.96 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

