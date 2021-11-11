Advisor Resource Council Invests $315,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after buying an additional 24,195 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 36,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 266,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,652,000 after buying an additional 107,642 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $265,000.

Shares of SLYG opened at $94.90 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.72 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

