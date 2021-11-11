Advisor Resource Council Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $757,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,626,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,363,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $128.18 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $131.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.13.

