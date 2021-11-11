Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADV. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.30. 21,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,147. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 63,756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 591.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after buying an additional 1,006,409 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,477,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,389,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,076,000 after buying an additional 1,376,010 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

