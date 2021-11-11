Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$1.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.09 million.Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.67-1.17 EPS.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $93.25. 172,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average is $95.96. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

