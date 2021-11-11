Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.21. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.22.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $93.25 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $81.71 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.96. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $213,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

