Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AEIS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.22.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $93.25 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.