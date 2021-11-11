Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $265.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Advance Auto Parts traded as high as $236.05 and last traded at $235.85, with a volume of 8832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.39.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.35.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $1,506,000. Tensile Capital Management LP grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 28.3% during the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 249,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,801,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 24.6% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

