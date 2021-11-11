ADT (NYSE:ADT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ADT (NYSE:ADT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ADT has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ADT’s payout ratio is -28.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135,271 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of ADT worth $34,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

