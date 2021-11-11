ADT (NYSE:ADT) Announces Earnings Results

ADT (NYSE:ADT) released its earnings results on Monday. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.14. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.00%.

ADT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADT stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of ADT worth $34,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

