ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of ADMA stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $1.62. 294,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,325,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.25.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $1,186,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Young Kwon purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and have sold 2,341,949 shares worth $3,015,016. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADMA Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of ADMA Biologics worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

