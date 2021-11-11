Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,380. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $306.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACET. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adicet Bio stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 3,037.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

