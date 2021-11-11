Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Adicet Bio stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,380. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $306.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ACET. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.54.
Adicet Bio Company Profile
Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
