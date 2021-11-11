Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ADUS. TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ADUS opened at $105.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.67. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,208,000 after buying an additional 103,759 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,035,000 after buying an additional 134,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after buying an additional 39,027 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,760,000 after buying an additional 256,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,877,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

