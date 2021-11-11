ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ACVA stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 85,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,697. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACVA. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 31,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $641,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,708.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ACV Auctions stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

