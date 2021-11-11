Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their price target on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.13.

GOLF opened at $55.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $35.98 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 21.85%.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

