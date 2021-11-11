Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $88.06

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.06 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 71.75 ($0.94). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 71.75 ($0.94), with a volume of 1,385 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.92. The firm has a market cap of £39.80 million and a P/E ratio of -8.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.70.

In other news, insider Steve Bennetts purchased 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £840.64 ($1,098.30). Also, insider Stephen Davidson purchased 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £366.76 ($479.17).

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps corporates to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time; and managed services.

