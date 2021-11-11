ACoconut One Day Volume Reaches $103,719.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $885,599.88 and approximately $103,719.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 49.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00039428 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

