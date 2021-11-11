Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share.

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $8.30. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,031. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,654 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.47% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

