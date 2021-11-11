Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share.
Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $8.30. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,031. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.27.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
About Achieve Life Sciences
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.