ACENT Price Up 17.4% This Week (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. In the last week, ACENT has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $14.35 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

