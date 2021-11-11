Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,826 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 682,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,468,000 after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,220,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after acquiring an additional 183,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,972,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $114.37. 52,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,473,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $79.90 and a 1-year high of $116.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

