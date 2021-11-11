Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 179 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 179 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,170,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $26.21 on Thursday, reaching $2,944.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,012.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,832.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2,625.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

