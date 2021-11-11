Accord Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:ACD)

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ACD stock opened at C$8.30 on Thursday. Accord Financial has a one year low of C$5.41 and a one year high of C$9.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of C$71.04 million and a P/E ratio of 9.37.

In related news, insider Robert Jonathan Beutel acquired 80,000 shares of Accord Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.12 per share, with a total value of C$649,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,121,051 shares in the company, valued at C$17,220,813.07.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

