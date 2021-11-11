Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Bought by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Accolade makes up approximately 1.5% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Accolade worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Accolade by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accolade by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after acquiring an additional 771,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Accolade by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after acquiring an additional 557,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Accolade by 835.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 459,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,148,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accolade alerts:

ACCD stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.20. 4,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,393. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.46. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACCD shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.